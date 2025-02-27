Citigroup Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $64.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.45 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.05.

Shares of WDC opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $61.16.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,184.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

