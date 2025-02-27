Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to post earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

