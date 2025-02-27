Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

