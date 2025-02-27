Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 598,512 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,706,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,994,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 255.3% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 93,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 67,398 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

