Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,206 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKT. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 414,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BKT opened at $11.77 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

