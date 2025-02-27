Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $844.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

