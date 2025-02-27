Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,091 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1,138.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 131,473 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 144,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYI opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

