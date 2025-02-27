Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 358,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 385.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 421,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 334,445 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after buying an additional 315,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 227,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,760.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 208,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 197,003 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NSA opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

