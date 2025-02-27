Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,106 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,022 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

