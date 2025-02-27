Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Shares of BIT opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

