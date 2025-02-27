Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,588 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 422,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in Solo Brands by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 841,611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 562.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 27.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 129,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Solo Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

View Our Latest Report on Solo Brands

Solo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.