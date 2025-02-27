Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

