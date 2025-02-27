Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kopin by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,693,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kopin by 303.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 626,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 471,258 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Kopin by 101,059.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOPN opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.73.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

