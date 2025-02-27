Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kopin by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,693,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kopin by 303.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 626,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 471,258 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Kopin by 101,059.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kopin Stock Performance
Shares of KOPN opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.73.
Kopin Profile
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.
