Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,140 Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay by 23.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Teekay by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 78,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 704.1% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Stock Performance

TK opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

About Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

