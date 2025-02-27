Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Cycle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

