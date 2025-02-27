Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 264,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

