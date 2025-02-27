Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 178,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 190.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

FMAY stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.