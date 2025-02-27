Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 908 Devices by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASS. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $2.30 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

