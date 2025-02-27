Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,456,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,402,000 after buying an additional 5,265,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,499,000 after acquiring an additional 166,225 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,496,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,539,000 after purchasing an additional 522,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,970,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,656,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,381 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TME. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE TME opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.