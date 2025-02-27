Corps Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 872,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $510,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META opened at $673.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $650.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total value of $21,838,890.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,747.13. The trade was a 49.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 813,030 shares of company stock worth $525,952,077. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

