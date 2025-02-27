Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 381.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 64,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

