Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 178.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

