D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 934 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,237,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,934,000 after buying an additional 802,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,068,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,659,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $16,612,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,813 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,267,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken bought 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $159,232.88. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,537. This trade represents a 223.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

