D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 4,887 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

ACLS opened at $59.91 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

