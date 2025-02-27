D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $298,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in EQT were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 100.8% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

