D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in StepStone Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,318. This trade represents a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 686,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,108,653. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,629 shares of company stock worth $2,302,229. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

