D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cohu by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cohu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Up 4.7 %

Cohu stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

