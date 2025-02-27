D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 958 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $102.69 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.16.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.