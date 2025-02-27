D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,156.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

LIT opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.