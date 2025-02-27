Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 436845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at $473,639.92. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,064 shares of company stock worth $651,225. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $992.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -1.46.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

