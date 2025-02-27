DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $132,408.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,573.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $790,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

