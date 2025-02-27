Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,253,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,569,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

