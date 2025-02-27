Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $479.11 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

