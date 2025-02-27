DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after acquiring an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,652,000 after acquiring an additional 267,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 501,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $198.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.56 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.24.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total transaction of $2,068,785.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 134,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,390.93. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 4,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $793,508.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,261,251.68. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 760,662 shares of company stock valued at $134,448,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

