Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $197.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.08. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $163.32 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

