Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Holdings Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. FMR LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,808,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $386.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.77. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446.88. This represents a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,239 shares in the company, valued at $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.