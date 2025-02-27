E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,520 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average is $205.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

