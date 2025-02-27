EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

EVER stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $909.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $582,912.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,105.16. The trade was a 20.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 255.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 172,785 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 636.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 331.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 165.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 399,257 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

