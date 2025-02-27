Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.09.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

