Financial Review: Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) vs. Its Peers

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lucky Strike Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors -16.64% -1.13% -3.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -2,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out -58.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion -$83.58 million -1,087.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors $1.77 billion $10.39 million -78.75

Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors 50 356 804 8 2.63

Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, suggesting that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment competitors beat Lucky Strike Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

