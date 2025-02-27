First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 214.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens upped their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

First American Financial stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.80%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

