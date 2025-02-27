First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,625,813. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,810 shares of company stock worth $63,340,544. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day moving average is $144.94. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $235.66.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.