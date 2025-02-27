First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,269 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

EMHY opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

