First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

BATS IGV opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

