First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 343 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $283,543,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,218,000 after buying an additional 1,543,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.62. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

