First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 429 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 354.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 65.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $356,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $10,526,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $212.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.36. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

