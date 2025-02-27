First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 679 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,459 shares of company stock worth $10,052,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

