First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 774 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2,276.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in United Airlines by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $97.40 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

