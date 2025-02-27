First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

