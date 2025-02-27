First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

